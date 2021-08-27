Terrebonne General Health System Prepares for Hurricane Ida

Terrebonne General Health System has implemented its Emergency Preparedness Plan to ensure the safety of all patients, staff, physicians, and the physical facility due to the threat of Hurricane Ida.

“Terrebonne General is taking all necessary precautions at this time, and we are prepared. We are making every effort to keep our patients and staff safe,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO. “Our physicians and staff are equipped to stay on-site to care for the increased number of patients that are hospitalized during the hurricane.” We are working closely with all local, state, and federal agencies to monitor the storm.

On Saturday, August 28, the Drive-thru Center will be closed for COVID vaccines and testing. On Monday, August 30, Terrebonne General will be closed for all elective procedures, outpatient testing, and Terrebonne General Clinics will be closed.

It is important to note that Terrebonne General is NOT a Special Needs Shelter. A Medical Special Needs Shelter will be opening in Alexandria beginning tomorrow, Saturday, August 28, at 6 pm. A medical special needs telephone triage line will open at 2 pm (800-228-9409).

Terrebonne General encourages everyone to prepare in advance and implement their Emergency Preparedness Plan to ensure safety and wellbeing. Terrebonne General also encourages individuals to follow state and local government mandates concerning severe weather and hurricane preparedness.

As conditions change and updates are made, the most current information will be available by visiting tghealthsystem.com or the Terrebonne General Health System Facebook page.

