Terrebonne General Health System proudly announces the addition of new Physician Specialists to their esteemed Medical Staff

Terrebonne General Health System is proud to announce the addition of new physician specialists. Dr. Andrew J. Bergeron, Hospital Medicine Specialist, Spencer L. Robichaux, M.D., Ph.D., Anesthesiologist, and Dr. Patrick J. St. Martin, Family and Sports Medicine Specialist, will join the esteemed medical staff.

Dr. Andrew J. Bergeron, a Houma native and Hospital Medicine Specialist, earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. He started his pre-med requirements at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and finished at Nicholls State University. He completed his medical degree at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Dr. Bergeron completed a pediatric internship at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and a family medicine residency at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Dr. Bergeron is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Medical Association. He will join the Terrebonne General Hospital Medicine team to care for inpatients.

Spencer L. Robichaux, M.D, Ph.D., Anesthesiologist, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama. He completed his Ph.D. in microbiology and medical degree at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. He finished his anesthesia residency and cardiothoracic anesthesia fellowship at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he was the Administrative Chief Resident.

Dr. Robichaux is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the Louisiana State Medical Society, and the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists. Dr. Robichaux will join the Terrebonne General Anesthesiology team.

Dr. Patrick J. St. Martin, a board-certified Family and Sports Medicine Specialist, earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and his Master of Science in Medical Sciences from Mississippi College in Clinton, MS. He earned his medical degree from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport, LA, where he also completed his residency in family medicine and a fellowship in sports medicine.

Dr. St. Martin is a member of the American College of Sports Medicine, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, USA Boxing, and Northwest Louisiana Medical Society.

Dr. St. Martin, a Houma native, will practice at William St. Martin, MD Medical Practice and will provide Sports Medicine at Terrebonne General Health System.

“We are proud to welcome these highly sought-after medical specialists to our expanding team of physicians. Their expertise and dedication will strengthen our commitment to delivering the highest quality care and meeting the growing needs of our community,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.