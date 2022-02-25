Terrebonne General Health System Receives Only Birth Ready Hospital Designation in the Region

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to announce they are the only facility in the region to achieve the 2022 Louisiana Birth Ready Designation from the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative. This designation distinguishes that Terrebonne General’s birthing facility is committed to practices that promote a safe, equitable, and dignified birth for all persons birthing in Louisiana. For patients, this means the Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center uses the best evidence-based practices and is highly involved in the quality of our patient’s care.

“Congratulations to our Women’s Health Center team for all of their hard work to implement the necessary processes, policies, and education structures to support the Birth Ready Designation,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO. “We are incredibly proud of our team of physicians and staff for their commitment to excellence in improving outcomes for mothers and babies.”

To achieve this designation, Terrebonne General participated in extensive collaboration, evaluation, and consistent healthcare work that includes five designation areas. Each designation level includes five areas of requirement: participation, collaborative learning, health disparity and patient partnership, policies and procedures, structures and education, and outcome and process measures.

The Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center also holds a Baby-Friendly, USA designation, upholding the highest infant feeding practices and a Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for a birthing experience with everything you need to stay close to the comforts of home.