Terrebonne General Health System Receives the Most Wired Recognition for Providing Leading Edge Technology for Two Consecutive Years

Terrebonne General Health System has proudly announced the system has earned the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition by The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) for the second consecutive year. Terrebonne General was recognized as a certified level eight out of ten in two categories, acute and ambulatory care, and is the only health system in the region to receive this designation two years in a row.

Some of the innovations that Terrebonne General was recognized for include offering EPIC, the top-rated medical record system, and providing MyChart, a patient portal system that offers instant access to medical records, as well as the Terrebonne Connect Bar, which pairs patients with technology.

The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive “Digital Health Check-up” for healthcare organizations worldwide. As success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care, the scope of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare for a new century.

“It is an honor to be recognized with the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Award for the second consecutive year. This acknowledgment is a true testament to Terrebonne General’s unwavering commitment to offering the latest innovations and technologies to serve our community better,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.

Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed by CHIME, Terrebonne General Health System ranked above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The survey assessed the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry-leading.

“We are proud to honor your team’s exceptional dedication to excellence in digital health,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “Your pioneering performance in the industry inspires other organizations by example. Patients worldwide receive better care when you drive change through digital transformation, as you have proven through your success in this rigorous program.”

CHIME has conducted the survey and has overseen the program for five years. In each successive year, CHIME has expanded the study to capture more types of organizations that serve patients across the continuum of care. CHIME also promotes the program internationally to provide a global overview of digital health advancements.

Terrebonne General Health System will be recognized at CHIME23 in San Antonio, TX later this month.