Terrebonne General Health System Recognized as an Extraordinary Leader for Their Impact on Higher Education in Louisiana

Terrebonne General Health System was recognized by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Foundation with a 2022 Impact Award during the 5th Annual Impact Awards celebration. The purpose of the LCTCS Foundation’s Impact Award is to celebrate extraordinary leadership efforts which have been notably effective in advancing the education and workforce needs of students, businesses, and communities across Louisiana.

Terrebonne General Health System would like to thank Fletcher Technical Community College and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) for honoring us with this distinction. We are proud to be recognized as a community partner who is an outstanding leader in advancing education and workforce development in Louisiana.