Terrebonne General Health System to Host STOP THE BLEED Course to Help Save Lives

Terrebonne General Health System, in partnership with Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LERN), will host STOP THE BLEED, a course that will train citizens in lifesaving bleed control skills on January 11th from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. The STOP THE BLEED campaign effort includes three basic goals: (1) Raise public awareness of the need for STOP THE BLEED knowledge; (2) Extensive STOP THE BLEED training of Louisiana citizens to become “Immediate Responders”; and (3) Wide distribution of bleeding control stations and individual bleeding control kits.

No matter how rapidly the arrival of professional emergency responders, bystanders will always be first on the scene of traumatic injury, large or small in scale. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes, making it imperative that citizens know how to stop it quickly.

Dr. Michael Sutherland, LERN Trauma Medical Director, explains, “Think CPR. Decades ago, our medical and public safety leaders came together and launched a multiyear effort to train a wide variety of citizens in the basics of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). As a result, today, when someone is stricken with a cardiac arrest – in a retail store, a church, a construction site, a school, on a playground, or on the highway – there is a good chance that some citizen who happens to be in the area will be able and willing to start CPR. We need to replicate that kind of educational effort for STOP THE BLEED. The training is straightforward and takes only one and a half hours to complete. Most people can do this.”

The upcoming STOP THE BLEED course will take place on January 11th, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm in the Ellender Conference Room at 8166 Main Street, Houma, LA 70360. To reserve a spot, visit tghealthsystem.com/events.