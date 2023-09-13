Terrebonne General Health System Welcomes Four New Physician Specialists to Their Esteemed Medical Staff

HOUMA, LA –Terrebonne General Health System welcomes four new physician specialists. Dr. Peomia Chela Brown, Pulmonologist, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Specialist; Dr. Emma Fleckman, Hospital Medicine Specialist; Dr. Tania Kohal, Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist; and Dr. Logan St. Cyr, Palliative/Supportive Care Specialist, will join the esteemed medical staff.

Dr. Peomia Chela Brown, a Pulmonologist, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine Specialist, earned her Bachelor of Science from Clemson University and her medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia, where she served as chief medical resident. Dr. Brown completed fellowships in Pulmonary and Critical Care medicine at Louisiana State University in New

Orleans, Louisiana, and Sleep Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dr. Brown is double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She is board eligible in Critical Care and Sleep Medicine. She is a member of the American Thoracic Society, American Academy of Sleep Medicine and The American Society of Chest Physicians. When she is not working, Dr. Brown enjoys reading, baking, traveling, volleyball and creating memories with her family. She is excited to join the Terrebonne General Pulmonary Care team where she will specialize in both pulmonology and sleep disorders.

Dr. Emma Fleckman, Hospital Medicine Specialist, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. She completed her medical degree at Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She completed her internal medicine residency at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation – South Pointe Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, where she served as Co-Chief Resident.

Dr. Fleckman is a member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Physicians, the American College of Osteopathic Internists, and the American Osteopathic Association. She is board-eligible in Internal Medicine. Dr. Fleckman will join the Terrebonne General Hospital Medicine team to care for inpatients. When she is not working, Dr. Fleckman enjoys cooking, traveling, outdoor activities, volunteering, reading and watching the Saints and LSU football.

Dr. Tania Kohal, Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist, attended the University of California in Berkeley, California, for her Bachelor of Arts. She earned her medical degree from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine (OUWB) and did her residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. She completed her Pulmonary and Critical Care fellowships at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dr. Kohal is double board-certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Kohal received the Resident Teaching awards and ICU Resident of the Month. She is a member of The American Thoracic Society and the American College of Chest Physicians. She spends her spare time hiking, and cooking. Dr. Kohal will join the Terrebonne General Pulmonary Care team to provide pulmonary and critical care services.

Logan E. St. Cyr, Palliative/Supportive Care Specialist, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University A &M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She completed her medical degree at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, where she was awarded the Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award for her compassionate and empathic treatment towards patients. She finished her Internal Medicine residency at Louisiana State University Health and Sciences Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she was a resident inductee into the Gold Humanism Honor Society and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society.

Dr. St. Cyr is board-certified in Internal Medicine and board-eligible in Palliative Care. She is a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the Catholic Medical Association. In her spare time, Dr. St. Cyr enjoys fishing, baking, carpentry, and pen and ink drawing. Dr. St. Cyr will join the new Terrebonne General Palliative Care Clinic to improve the quality of life for patients and their families.

“We are proud to welcome these highly sought-after medical specialists to our growing team of physicians who will provide the highest quality care to our community,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.

About Terrebonne General Health System

Terrebonne General Health System is the largest healthcare resource provider in southeast Louisiana that has taken the lead to deliver medical excellence and innovation to the people of Southeast Louisiana. Driven by a “high tech” and “high touch” style of healing that offers an expansive range of services that provide hospital care and preventive care while also providing basic healthcare needs on and offsite. Our highly skilled healthcare team consists of over 1,400 employees, with over 450 medical staff providers that offer 42 various specialties. Our system has been honored with many prestigious awards and accolades for quality, safety, and patient experience on the state, national and international levels. Terrebonne General took the lead to initiate a public/private partnership with Ochsner Health which delivers crucial safety-net services for the region through Chabert Medical Center and is part of an alliance of healthcare- focused entities across the greater Gulf South region. For more information, please visit www.tghealthsystem.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.