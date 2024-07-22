Terrebonne General Health System Welcomes Two New Emergency Physician Specialists to Their Esteemed Medical Staff

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes two new physician specialists. Dr. Rory A. Eschete, II, Emergency Medicine Specialist, and Dr. Brendon J. Gros, Emergency Medicine Specialist, will join the esteemed medical staff.

Dr. Rory A. Eschete, II, an Emergency Medicine Specialist, attended Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, for his Bachelor of Science. He completed his medical degree at the American University of the Caribbean in St. Maarten and his emergency medicine residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. Before attending medical school, he worked as an emergency medical technician in the Terrebonne General Emergency Department.

Dr. Eschete is a member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Emergency Physicians, the American College of Physicians, and the Emergency Medicine Resident’s Association.

Dr. Brendon J. Gros, Emergency Medicine Specialist, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. He earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana, and did his residency at the University of Alabama Birmingham Department of Emergency Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.

Dr. Gros is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association.

In his spare time, he cooks, exercises, fishes, hunts, hikes, and spends time with his family.

Dr. Rory A. Eschete, II, and Dr. Brendon J. Gros will join the Terrebonne General Emergency Medicine team to provide our community with comprehensive medical care.

“We are proud to welcome these highly sought-after emergency medical specialists to our growing team of physicians who are essential in delivering critical, life-saving treatments to our community,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.



