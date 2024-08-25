Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Wendy Couvillon, NP, to Terrebonne General Pediatric Care

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to welcome Wendy Couvillon, NP as a provider at Terrebonne General Pediatric Care. Couvillon joins Dr. Jill Sutton to offer high-quality primary care for children and adolescents from birth through 18 years of age.

Couvillon earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA. With twenty-nine years of experience as a Registered Nurse, she has dedicated four of those years to serving patients at Terrebonne General. She is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Neonatal Advanced Life Support (NALS), and the Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP). Wendy Couvillon, NP, looks forward to serving the young patients at Terrebonne General Pediatric Care.

Terrebonne General Pediatric Care is located at 325 Liberty Street, Houma, LA 70360, and is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to noon. To schedule an appointment today, call (985) 850-6244 or click here.

About Terrebonne General Health System – Terrebonne General Health System is the largest healthcare resource provider in southeast Louisiana that has taken the lead to deliver medical excellence and innovation to the people of Southeast Louisiana. Driven by a “high tech” and “high touch” style of healing that offers an expansive range of services that provide hospital care and preventive care while also providing basic healthcare needs on and offsite. Our highly skilled healthcare team consists of over 1,500 employees, with over 450 medical staff providers that offer 42 various specialties.

Our system has been honored with many prestigious awards and accolades for quality, safety, and patient experience on the state, national and international levels. Terrebonne General took the lead to initiate a public/private partnership with Ochsner Health which delivers crucial safety-net services for the region through Chabert Medical Center and is part of an alliance of healthcare-focused entities across the greater Gulf South region. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.