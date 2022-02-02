Terrebonne General Health System Wound and Hyperbaric Clinic Names Celeste Thibodaux, RN, Program Director

Terrebonne General Health System Wound and Hyperbaric Clinic is pleased to announce that Celeste Thibodaux, RN, will now be the Clinic Program Director. Thibodaux is a native of the area and comes to us with over 15 years of nursing and administrative experience. Before being promoted to Program Director, she was a staff nurse in the Wound and Hyperbaric Clinic.

Our comprehensive wound healing clinic treats all wounds, especially non-healing wounds. As Director of the Clinic, Thibodaux will work with physicians and clinicians, utilizing the latest techniques and procedures, in assuring our patients are provided the best chance for healing.

“Celeste’s proven experience as a nurse who provided excellent patient-centered care will complement our organization and team in the Wound and Hyperbaric Clinic. We are excited to have her in this leadership role,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO.