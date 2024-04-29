Terrebonne General honors April Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the April Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Mya Boss and Brady Sins on being honored with the April awards!

Mya Boss – Vandebilt Catholic High School

Maya is a senior from Vandebilt Catholic High School. The Honor Graduate and National Honor Society President has earned a 3.92 GPA and a 31 on her ACT . She was a Teenager of the Year Nominee, a member of the Quiz Bowl Team, and Vision 153. Maya was nominated by VCHS Counselor Bliss Cunningham. She plans to attend Louisiana State University in the fall to study biochemistry with aspirations to become a dermatologist.

Congratulations Maya! Watch Maya’s video interview here.

Brady Sins – Houma Christian School

Brady is a senior from Houma Christian School. The Honor Graduate and National Honor Society member has earned a 4.0 Weighted GPA and is also on the Principal’s List. He is member of the Div. IV Cross Country All State Team, All Academic Track & Field Team, and is a Nicholls State University Track Signee. He was nominated by HCS Assistant Athletic Director Sandy Charlet. He will attend Nicholls to study biology with aspirations to become a radiologist.

Congratulations Brady! Watch Brady’s video interview here.