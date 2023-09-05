Terrebonne General honors August Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the August Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Brian Blanchard and Drake Detillier on being honored with the August awards!

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Brian Blanchard

Brian is an senior from H.L. Bourgeois High School. The honor graduate and National Honor Society member has earned a 4.212 Weighted GPA, a 34 and 36 Superscore on the ACT, and an 850 on LEAP. He is the drumline captain, is an all-sate in band member, as well as member of the quiz bowl team, tennis team, and a bowling MVP. Brian was nominated by HLB instructor Leach Rauhaus. He plans to attend college and attain a degree in either chemistry or biology field and work in a lab or a plant corresponding with his degree.

Congratulations Brian! Watch Brian’s video interview here.

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Drake Detillier

Drake is a senior from South Terrebonne High School. The honor graduate and National Honor Society Member has earned a 4.04 Weighted GPA. He has achieved All-District 7-4A Baseball, LBCA All Region Baseball, 4-A Baseball State Champion, and Soccer and Football All District recognition. Drake was nominated by STHS instructor Susan Adams. In college, Drake plans to focus his studies on pre-med and play baseball.

Congratulations Drake! Watch Drake’s video interview here.