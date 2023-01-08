Terrebonne General Honors December Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athlete

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the December Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athlete!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Emmie Richard and Landon Aucoin on being honored with the December awards!

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Emmie Richard

Emmie Richard is a senior at Covenant Christian Academy. She has an Unweighted 4.0 GPA, is an Honor Graduate, is a member of the National Honor Society, BETA. She achieved Volleyball Academic All-State, and is a member of CCA Soccer, and CCA Softball. She was nominated by Randy Boquet CCA Athletic Director. “My role models are my teacher, my parents, and especially Coach Randy Boquet, because he inspires me to do better in life,” she said. One day she plans to attend cosmetology school, and own her own salon. Congratulations Emmie! Watch Emmie’s video interview here.

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Landon Aucoin

Landon Aucion is senior at South Terrebonne High School. He has a weighted 4.3 GPA, and is a member of the National Honor Society. He achieved Football Composite Academic All-State, 7-4A Football All-District, State 4-A Baseball Champion, and All District Division II Soccer. He was nominated by Susan Adams STHS Instructor. “My role models are my dad, and my grandfather. Everything they’ve done has motivated me to be just like them, to be the best person I can be,” he said. One day he plans to study pre-med in college and become an orthopedic surgeon. Congratulations Landon! Watch Landon’s interview video here.