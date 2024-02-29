Terrebonne General honors February Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the February Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Lillian Holliday and Kyler Robichaux on being honored with the February awards!

Lillian Holliday – Vandebilt Catholic High School

Lillian is a senior from Vandebilt Catholic High School. The Honor Graduate and National Honor Society member has earned a 3.94 GPA, a 35 on the ACT and a 1480 on the SAT. She is a Literary Rally Qualifier, and is a member of the STEM and Art Clubs. Lillian was nominated by VCHS Counselor Bliss Cunningham. She plans to pursue a degree in computer science, specializing in artificial intelligence. Lillian aspires to use artificial intelligence to help the medical field.

Congratulations Lillian! Watch Lillian’s video interview here.

Kyler Robichaux – Covenant Christian Academy

Kyler is a senior from Covenant Christian Academy. The Honor Graduate and National Honor Society President has earned a 3.9 GPA. and all academic recognition. He is a member of All District Football, and a three year lettermen in basketball and football. He was nominated by CCA Assistant Principal Troy Jackson. He plans to attend Nicholls State University in the Fall to pursue a degree in business.

Congratulations Kyler! Watch Kyler’s video interview here.