Terrebonne General honors February Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the February Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Terra Bardarson and Seth Brown on being honored with the February awards!

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Terra Bardarson

Terra Bardarson is a senior at Houma Christian School. She has a 4.04 weighted GPA and is an honor graduate. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, BETA Club, Quiz Bowl, 4-H, Junior Leaders, Louisiana Stewardship and Community Service, as well as soccer, tennis, and track and field. She was nominated by HCS Athletic Director Philip Theriot. In college, Terra plans to study kinesiology “I hope to go into something health science related, such as dentistry or physical therapy,” she shared.

Congratulations Terra! Watch Terra’s video interview here.

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Seth Brown

Seth Brown is a senior at Vandebilt Catholic High School. He has a 4.0 unweighted GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. Seth is baseball and basketball letter winner, a 2022 State Baseball Champion, Basketball Team Captain, and an Alter Server. He was nominated by VCHS Coach Leon Veal. “My role models are my parents because they’ve pushed me a supported me thought out everything I’ve done. They always harped on making good grades and to have a good work ethic, and those are the keys in life to being successful,” he shared.

Congratulations Seth! Watch Seth’s video interview here.