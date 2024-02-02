Terrebonne General honors January Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the January Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Miguel Garcia and Destiny Pierce on being honored with the January awards!

Miguel Garcia – H.L. Bourgeois High School Miguel is a senior from H.L. Bourgeois High School. The Honor Graduate and National Honor Society member has earned a 4.2174 Weighted GPA. He also earned a 31 on his ACT. He is a member of the Student Council, Tennis and Bowling Teams, is the HLB Band Drum Major, and was named Biology Student of the Year. Miguel was nominated by HLB Instructor Justin Ward. He plans to pursue a career in musical performance. Twenty years from new, Miguel sees himself playing in a major orchestra, perhaps the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

Congratulations Miguel! Watch Miguel ’s video interview here.

Destiny Pierce – Houma Christian School

Destiny Pierce is a senior from Houma Christian School. The National Society Member has earned a 4.2 Weighted GPA. She is a member of the Softball and Basketball All-State – District MVP, BETA, FCA, and Student Government. Destiny was nominated by HCS Assistant Athletic Director Sandy Charlet. Destiny will attend Spring Hill college on a softball scholarship this fall. In the future Destiny sees herself owning her own company and being an entrepreneur.

Congratulations Destiny! Watch Destiny ’s video interview here.