Terrebonne General honors March Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the March Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Carmen Robichaux and Alaysia Miller on being honored with the March awards!

Carmen Robichaux – South Terrebonne High School

Carmen is a senior from South Terrebonne High School. The Honor Graduate and National Honor Society member has earned a 4.237 Weighted GPA . She was a Teenager of the Year Nominee, and serves as Band Section Leader, Student Council President, and is a member of the Powerlifting Team. Carmen was nominated by STHS Instructor Mary Theriot. She plans to attend Louisiana State University to pursue a degree in pre-law and dual degree in sociology and history.

Congratulations Carmen! Watch Carmen’s video interview here.

Alaysia Miller – Terrebonne High School

Alaysia is a senior from Terrebonne High School. The Honor Graduate and National Honor Society member has earned a 3.84 Un-Weighted GPA. She is member of Volleyball 1st Team All District, has a four year letter in volleyball, and has been recognized as a Barker-Honda Player of the Week. She is also a member of BETA Club and serves as the Yearbook Editor. She was nominated by THS Coach Kiawanna Holly. She plans to attend Xavier University to study biology, pursue a pre-dental path, and one day become an orthodontist.

Congratulations Alaysia! Watch Alaysia’s video interview here.