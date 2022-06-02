Terrebonne General Honors May 2022 Outstanding Scholar and Distinguished Athlete

Terrebonne General Health System is proud to honor student scholars and athletes each month and has announced the May 2022 recipients.

The awards are presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk-Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program), television ad promotion, Radio ad promotion, Print ad promotion, and a plaque presented at the respective school’s yearly awards banquet. Congratulations to the May recipients!

Elena Dishman, Outstanding Scholar, Vandebilt Catholic High School

Dishman is a senior at Vandebilt Catholic High School with a 4.0 Unweighted GPA, an Honor Graduate, and an ACT score of 29. She is a part of the National Honor Society, STEM Club President, attended the Advanced Space Academy, in the French Club Sisters in Christ, and was Best of the Bayou Prep for Golf.

Justin Dufresne, Distinguished Athlete, South Terrebonne High School

Dufresne is a Senior at South Terrebonne High School with a 4.0 GPA, an honor graduate, and Terrebonne Parish 2022 Secondary Student of the Year. He is a Division I Golf All-State Team member, recognized as a TFAE Distinguished Scholar, and a member of the Crimson Pride Band.