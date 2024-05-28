Terrebonne General honors May Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the May Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Zachary Alevizon and Owen Theriot on being honored with the May awards!

Zachary Alevizon – Vandebilt Catholic High School

Zachary is a senior from Vandebilt Catholic High School. The Honor Graduate and National Honor Society member has earned a 3.98 GPA and a 34 on his ACT. He served as Student Government Tech Dir. and was a Tennis Regional Champion. Zachary was nominated by VCHS Counselor Bliss Cunningham. He plans to attend Louisiana State University in the fall with aspirations to become a civil engineer.

Congratulations Zachary! Watch Zachary’s video interview here.

Owen Theriot – Houma Christian School

Owen is a senior from Houma Christian School. The Honor Graduate and National Honor Society member has earned a 4.17 GPA and was named a Taylor Scholar Award in addition to being a Teenager of the Year Nominee. He was also active in the following clubs and sports BETA, FCA, SGA, tennis and bowling. Owen was nominated by HCS Assistant Athletic Director Sandy Charlet. He will attend Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University to study pre-professional human medicine.

Congratulations Owen! Watch Owen’s video interview here.