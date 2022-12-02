Terrebonne General Honors November Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athlete

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the November Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athlete!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Caedon DeMello and Brynn Kelso on being honored with the November awards!

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Caedon DeMello

Caedon DeMello is a student from Houma Christian School. He has a 4.11 weighted GPA and is an honor graduate, and is a member of the National Honor Society member, BETA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Warrior Weekly News (he’s the weatherman!), and Varsity Football. He was nominated by Philip Theriot. His role model is his math teacher because he said he is the type of person he would like to be when he grows up. “I appreciate being nominated for this award because it shows me that my hard work is paying off,” he said. He plans on studying Computer Sciences on college and sees himself in programming. Congratulations, Caedon!

Distinguished Athlete of the Month Brynn Kelso

Brynn Kelso is a student at Vandebilt Catholic High School. She has a 3.40 unweighted GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, an Executive Board Member of the Student Government Association, and part of the campus ministry, cross-country, and soccer, along with indoor and outdoor track teams. She is a five-time Team State XC 4-A Champion, a two-time Individual State XC 4-A Champion, and a Regional Track MVP! Her biggest role model is her dad because, “he’s always pushed me in my running career to be the best I can be and always teaches me that anything good doesn’t come easy,” she said. “I appreciate being nominated for this award because it’s amazing to be recognized for all of the hard work that we put in and just to be acknowledged for that is amazing,” she said. She enjoys hanging out with her friends and is a part of Young Life Houma. She plans to attend Southern Miss in the Fall to pursue her running career and plans on studying on a pre-law track. She sees herself in the future being an attorney or in a law office along with having a family. Congratulations, Brynn!

