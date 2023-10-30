Terrebonne General honors October Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the October Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Trinidee Patterson and Bethany Neville on being honored with the October awards!

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Trinidee Patterson

Trinidee is a senior from Terrebonne High School. The Honor Graduate and National Honor Society member has earned a 4.0 un-weighted GPA. She is a member of the National BETA Club, Campus for Christ, the Yearbook Editor, and a Four Year Volleyball Letter Winner. Trinidee was nominated by THS Coach Kiawanna Holly. She plans to attend college and major in biology with a concentration in pre-med. She is inspired by her mother.

Congratulations Trinidee! Watch Trinidee’s video interview here.

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Bethany Neville

Bethany is a senior from Covenant Christian Academy. The Honor Student and National Honor Society member has earned a 3.6 GPA. She is a member of the National BETA Club and attended Girls State. Bethany also earned Volleyball and Basketball All-District, and was in the LVCA Volleyball Showcase. Bethany was nominated by CCA Coach Craig Hamner. She plans to attend college and major in nursing with future plans of becoming a travel nurse.

Congratulations Bethany! Watch Bethany’s video interview here.