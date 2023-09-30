Terrebonne General honors September Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the August Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Grace Beyer and Joseph Landry on being honored with the September awards!

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Grace Beyer

Grace is a senior from Vandebilt Catholic High School. The Honor Graduate, Sacred Heart Scholar and National Honor Society member has earned a 4.0 un-weighted GPA, a 31 on the ACT. She is a member of the Literary Rally: Pre Calculus team, Campus Ministry, Pro-Life Club, Photography Club and Summit Prayer Team. Grace was nominated by VCHS Counselor Bliss Cunningham. She plans to attend college and study business because of her interest in math. She is inspired by her older sisters.

Congratulations Grace! Watch Grace’s video interview here.

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Joseph Landry

Joseph is a senior from Houma Christian School. The honor student and National Honor Society Member has earned a 4.17 Weighted GPA. He has achieved All-District 9-2A Football, Track and Field MVP and Basketball Caption. He is also a member of BETA and FCA. He was nominated by Houma Christian Asst. Athletic Director Sandy Charlet. In college, he plans to study mechanical engineering or sports management. His role model is his mother.

Congratulations Joseph! Watch Joseph’s video interview here.