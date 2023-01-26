Terrebonne General hosts ribbon cutting for Multispecialty Clinic in Gray

Terrebonne General Health System hosted a ribbon cutting this morning for their Multispecialty Clinic in Gray. The clinic is located at 115 Eureka Drive, and offers primary care that includes internal medicine and specialty care, such as pulmonology and endocrinology.

Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO of Terrebonne General, explained the importance of having such a facility in the northern portion of Terrebonne Parish. “We have an array of specialists and array of primary care providers here. We do basic things such as illnesses, immunizations, colds and flu, preventive care, and access to our specialists, which we’ll hear from today. The services that we’re able to provide are not limited, because we have a multitude the will be offered here. Right now we will have endocrinology, which will serve diabetes, hormone-related problems, pulmonary, which can treat asthma, C O P D and other lung related problems, and a full-time family nurse practitioner. We also do have a multitude of other specialists who will be joining us this summer and we can’t wait to elaborate on all of those particular things, whether it’s infectious disease, palliative care, and other different physicians who’ll be joining our team this summer.”

The Multispecialty Clinic is located at 115 Eureka Drive, Gray, LA 70359, and has expanded hours of operation to Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Same-day appointments are available. Walk-ins welcome. To schedule an appointment today, call (985) 873-4729 or visit tghealthsystem.com.