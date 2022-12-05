Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Announces More Than $4 Million Renovation and Expansion of Facility

Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is announcing a significant renovation and expansion of its facility located in Houma. Construction is currently underway and will conclude in fall 2023. The more than $4 million renovation includes modernizing building systems, adding key cancer support services, enhancing radiation technology and expanding the location by more than 15,336 square feet to serve the Bayou Region in an even more impactful way.

“This renovation and expansion project is about bringing even more state-of-the-art, comprehensive services to patients in the Bayou Region in a calming, comforting environment,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO of Terrebonne General Health System. “Our goal continues to be laser-focused on providing the best and most up-to-date clinical cancer care in the region.”

Peoples also noted that all Cancer Center services will continue as normal during the renovation period; team members are working to ensure patient safety and comfort throughout the process. She added that the project was designed first and foremost with patients’ needs and preferences in mind.

As part of the project, the infusion center will be relocated to the third floor of the clinic and changes will include:

An increase from 22 to 27 infusion bays

An increase in clinic exam rooms from 8 to 20

Semi-private bays with TVs

Common area treatment space for patients to be in the company of others if they choose

Additional private rooms for patients who wish to receive infusions in a quieter environment

This renovation also includes the new Elekta Infinity, an advanced radiation treatment system which reduces both time and radiation exposure from radiotherapy. Through sophisticated computer programming, the system can deliver aggressive treatment more precisely to the target area. This will limit the effects of radiation on healthy cells and enhance the quality of life for patients.

“This new technology is now available to cancer patients in the Houma area and our radiation oncology team is already seeing its impact on the care we are able to provide,” said Jonas Fontenot, Ph.D., M.B.A., chief operating officer and Dr. Charles M. Smith chief of physics, Mary Bird Perkins.

“The science and technology of cancer care are constantly evolving, and the Cancer Center is committed to bringing the latest advancements to help improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer,” said Fontenot. “Together, with Terrebonne General, we are building an integrative care model where there is a level of support not available at any other Cancer Center in the region. It’s about always putting the patient first.”

The clinic’s renovation will also include multiple support services, all of which will further Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s commitment to bringing support and healing to patients.

New and existing support services area will all be located on the second floor for patient convenience, including:

Gym for cancer patients who require physical rehabilitation services or exercise programs as a part of treatment.

Lymphedema management service to reduce pain and swelling caused by lymph node damage.

Dietary consultation area to provide patients with specialized nutritional guidance.

Meditation room to provide patients and loved ones with a place of serenity and reflection.

Multi-purpose space to support patients mentally, emotionally, and spiritually through music and art therapy.

Supporter space where loved ones can comfortably wait for patients and step away for a quiet moment.

“We are extremely excited to deliver a larger-scale, more advanced Cancer Center to our community,” said Amy Boudreaux, director, Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “We appreciate the Bayou Region’s continued support, and look forward to fulfilling the needs of those who turn to us during such a vulnerable time of their lives.”

To view renderings as well as updates on the Cancer Center’s renovation and expansion, visit: marybird.org/strength.

About Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center provides cancer care to the Bayou Region. The full spectrum of comprehensive services, from prevention and early detection to diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and survivorship, is offered. Services include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery, as well as patient navigation, clinical trials, and free community screenings. The Cancer Center is nationally accredited with commendation and recognized for excellence in cancer care by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and the National Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI®) Certification Program, an affiliate of the prestigious American Society of Clinical Oncology (A.S.C.O.). For more information on cancer services by Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, visit marybird.org/Houma