Terrebonne General names September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month

October 6, 2022

Congratulations to Alexander Castell of Vandebilt Catholic High School and Isabell Bourgeois of Terrebonne High School for being named September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month!


 

Alexander is a senior at Vandebilt, who was nominated by Mrs. Bliss Cunningham. He has a 3.98 Unweighted GPA, is an Honor Graduate, in the National Honor Society, with an ACT score of 33, a Sacred Heart Scholar and a Summa Cum Laude Candidate. The Outstanding Scholar award is sponsored by Terrebonne General Healthy Lifestyles Center, Copeland’s and Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence.

 

 

 

Isabell Bourgeois is a senior at Terrebonne High School, who was nominated by THS Coach Craig Hamner. She has a 3.40 Weighted GPA, is an Honor Graduate, a member of the National Honor Society, a 4 Yr. Letterman:  Volleyball & Tennis; Volleyball: All-District. She is the Yearbook Editor, a member of Campus for Christ, BETA Club and on the THS Student Council. The Outstanding Athlete award is sponsored by Terrebonne General Healthy Lifestyles Center, Walk-On’s and Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence.

 

