Terrebonne General Offers Drive-Thru Vaccines this Saturday at New Center

Terrebonne General Health System is providing drive-thru vaccinations this Saturday, July 3rd, at the new Drive-Thru Center, adjacent to the Terrebonne General campus from 8 am – 12 pm in conjunction with the Market at the Marina held at the same time.

An outdoor farmer’s Market at the Marina is Terrebonne General’s newest community initiative offered in partnership with the Houma Downtown Development Committee. Our community can shop for seasonal produce from local vendors and enjoy the downtown marina area.

The Drive-Thru Center is located at 8200 Main Street on the corner of Main and Liberty Streets. The entrance is on Main Street adjacent to the Market.

Receiving the vaccine makes you eligible to register for a chance to win scholarships and cash prizes as well as $1 Million in the Shot At a Million campaign offered by the state. Register online at ShotAtAMillion.com.

Typically vaccines are administered on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am – 12 NOON and from 1:00 – 3:00 pm.

Appointments are preferred; however, drive-ups are available, and calling ahead is advised. Call 985-873-HOUMA (4686).