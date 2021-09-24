Terrebonne General Offers Expanded Coverage to Chauvin Community, Provides Hot Meals

Terrebonne General Health System:

To assist in the recovery efforts of our community, Terrebonne General Health System continues to work diligently to expand healthcare coverage to those who need it the most, which provides much-needed care to the region. The following services are open at our Chauvin location, located at 5458 Highway 56.

Dr. Abou Issa – Monday and every other Wednesday 8 am – 4 pm; Appointments can be made by calling 851-6653.

Internal Medicine – Monday– Friday, 9 am – 4 pm – Walk-ins welcome.

Pediatrics – Monday –Friday, 9 am – 4 pm – Walk-ins welcome.

COVID testing – Monday –Thursday – 9 am – 3 pm. Drive-thru – No appointment needed.

Since September 8, Terrebonne General has been providing care full time in Chauvin. On Thursday, September 16, Terrebonne General along with McKesson provided 800 hot meals to the Chauvin community. We were honored to be able to give back to the people of our community.

For more information on any of these services in Chauvin, please call 594-5229. Continue to follow us on FB, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest news. Terrebonne General is committed to being here for our community as we begin to recover stronger together.