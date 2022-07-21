Terrebonne General Opens Child Car Seat Fitting Station

Need help installing your child’s car seat correctly? Terrebonne General Health System is now a fitting station for child car seats.

Parents and guardians can now drive through the Women’s Center for a free check every first and third Wednesday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The first date will be on August 3.

According to the announcement, it is estimated that 96 percent of all child restraints are installed incorrectly, “Our team can ensure that your child is placed into the restraint properly, and correctly install the restraint in your vehicle.”