Terrebonne General, Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School Partner to Provide New STEM Program for Students

Terrebonne General Health System and Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School have announced a partnership to provide the new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program which will strengthen students’ understanding of math and science and encourage careers in healthcare.

The partnership will go into effect this upcoming school year. Students will receive hands-on STEM activities that promote critical thinking and communication skills as well as creativity and peer collaboration. Participating students will also gain a greater understanding of the real work of STEM and how it can be used in future healthcare careers. Students will have opportunities to participate in interactive and educational opportunities on site at Terrebonne General. Through the partnership, the program is available to all St. Matthew’s students.

“This partnership will provide students with access to engaging STEM activities,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO of Terrebonne General. “By working together with St. Matthew’s leadership and students, we hope to support and encourage the next generation to pursue a career in healthcare.”

“We are excited to announce this opportunity to work with the wonderful people of Terrebonne General. This endeavor will provide additional resources for our children beyond the everyday curriculum,” shared Thomas Soudelier, SMES Head of School.

To enroll or learn more about Saint Matthew’s STEM program, please visit www.StMattsSchool.com.