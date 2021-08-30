Terrebonne General sustains structural damage, will evacuate patients to other facilities

Terrebonne General Health System sustained catastrophic damages from Hurricane Ida, and as a result will begin to transfer patients immediately to other healthcare facilities. The safety and comfort of our patients is a high priority and it is necessary to follow guidelines as outlined by the Terrebonne General Emergency Preparedness plan, which indicates the transfer of patients. Terrebonne General suffered structural damages and there is no water supply being provided by the Parish at this time.

“Like much of Terrebonne Parish, our facility received damages caused by Hurricane Ida that will force us to send patients to facilities that can provide safe treatment,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO. “Patients will be safely transferred to facilities where we have made arrangements to care for them.”

Terrebonne General will work closely with these facilities and patient’s families to ensure a smooth transition of care. Our dedicated staff is doing everything possible to make this as seamless as possible.

We are working with all parish, state and federal officials to bring all services back online as soon as possible to provide a safe environment for our patients. “The recovery may be a long and arduous process but our team is resilient and ready to get back to doing what they love to do, taking care of people,” added Peoples.

Communication is challenging as there are no land lines or cell service. We are communicating via text services at present.

For the latest updates please visit the Terrebonne General Facebook page.