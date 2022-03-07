Terrebonne General to Host 6-Week Fit Camp

Terrebonne General Health System invites you to lace up your tennis shoes and take your fitness to the next level at the 2022 Sports Performance Training Center Fitness Camp, a six week ultimate transformation challenge.

The six week camp begins Monday, March 14 – Saturday, April 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The camp will include strength and cardio leadership, registered dietitian guidance, and BMI pre & post measurements. Once signing up for the fit camp, participants must make a payment to guarantee their spot.

Registration for the fit-camp is $160 + tax for first time participants, and $140 + tax for alumni members. Employees of Terrebonne General will receive an additional 25 percent off of the participation fee.

The Sports Performance Training Center Fitness Camp will be held at the Terrebonne General Medical Center Sports Performance Training Center, located 8166 West Main Street. For more information or to register in person, please contact Tessie Rhodes at (985) 850-6206.