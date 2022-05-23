Terrebonne General to host Hiring Event

Terrebonne General Health System is partnering with the Louisiana Workforce Commission to host a hiring event on Wednesday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Terrebonne General is seeking candidates across their organization. Some positions available include registered nurse (RN), certified nursing assistant (CNA), sterile processing technician, clinical coordinator, phlebotomist, and radiology technologist, hospitality assistants, physical therapists, housekeeping technicians, food service cashier, and more. Terrebonne General strongly encourages those interested in a career in the healthcare industry to attend the hiring event.

The hiring event will be held at the Terrebonne General Health System, located at 8166 Main Street, Houma. For more information or to receive updates on upcoming events, visit Terrebonne General Health System Jobs and Careers on Facebook.