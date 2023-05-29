Terrebonne General to Host Inaugural Health Screening on Mobile CARE Clinic

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to announce it will host its inaugural free community health screening on the Mobile CARE Clinic at Market at the Marina on Saturday, June 3, from 8 am – 12 pm. This comprehensive screening will include a health history questionnaire, blood pressure evaluation, body composition analysis, blood sugar, and cholesterol test and should take approximately 10-15 minutes per participant. Individuals will receive their personalized results in real-time, and a provider will discuss a prevention plan with each participant.

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System and a Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government grant have generously made these free screenings possible.

The Mobile CARE Clinic will be located at the Downtown Houma Marina under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System.

Due to limited availability, interested individuals must pre-register to secure a spot for the screening. To schedule an appointment, please visit https://freehealth.eventbrite.com.