Terrebonne General Updates Visitor Policy

Terrebonne General Health System announced an update to the visitor policy since the community COVID positivity has dropped to 6 percent. This falls into the category of Moderate level which adds more flexibility to the policy.

The basic hours are the same, however, patients can have more visitors. Starting today, March 3, visitors are allowed two visitors at a time and the children’s age is now 12. Visitors can be switched out during visitor hours and one person can continue to remain overnight with the patient. According to their website, the health system said, “We must balance this with adhering to state guidelines and protecting the health of our patients, staff and community during this pandemic in order to prevent and minimize the risk of spreading COVID 19. We encourage the use of phone and video chat as an additional means of communication with our patients to supplement when visiting is limited or not possible. We are allowing in person visits and overnight stays, however precautions will be in place to protect patients, families and staff and must be adhered to at all times.” See the full policy below:

8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The patient’s appointed support person/care team member is considered a visitor and is allowed and encouraged to be with the patient outside of visiting hours, unless treatment circumstances prevent this. Two visitors are allowed to be with the patient during visiting hours. Children ages 12 on up are allowed to visit. However, they are included as one of the visitors and count as such. Visitors may switch out during the visiting hours; however, the switching of visitors must be done outside the facility. (i.e.- one person must leave for the other to come into the hospital) One person is allowed to remain overnight with the patient provided it does not cause a disruption to patient care. The overnight visitor must arrive by 6:00 p.m. and remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the night. If they leave the facility at any time during the night, they will not be allowed back in until morning visiting resumes. This overnight visitor is counted as one of the two allowed visitors in a 24-hour time frame.

The Emergency Department reserves the right to limit visitation based on operational and situational concerns. One person is allowed to be with the patient in the Emergency Department. Visitors cannot switch out. Should admission be required, they will follow the general inpatient visitation guidelines of the area of admission. For patients less than 17 years of age, both parents will be allowed with the patient. Emergency Department leadership may make changes to this policy if needed in order to avoid overcrowding if necessary or to accommodate special circumstances. Children under the age of 12 shall not be allowed at the bedside unless approved by Emergency Department Leadership Staff. No visitor will be allowed with the PEC patient unless ED Leadership determines it in consultation with the ED provider and social services that it is in the patient’s best interest and it is safe to do so. Hospice: To the extent possible, visitors of Hospice patients shall be allowed unrestricted visiting privileges, including, but not limited to, children of all ages. This will be arranged and communicated with the respective Nurse Director and Supportive Care Department

Visitation is encouraged during the following hours Monday through Friday 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM; Saturday 12:00 AM to 6:00 PM; Sunday 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Two visitors at a time can visit. They can switch out during the visitation periods as per general hospital guidelines. Should there be stricter guidelines per LDH for SNF, those guidelines will be followed. Based on patient and staff needs, these hours may be modified for both Rehab and SNF at Post Acute leadership discretion. Although it is recommended that visitation not occur during specified times, such as but not limited to: during therapy, accommodations can be made if resident request this and no other times can arranged. PACU: Visiting shall not be permitted except in specific unusual circumstances, i.e.: inconsolable children, patients requiring long recovery periods or overnight stays.

Visiting shall not be permitted except in specific unusual circumstances, i.e.: inconsolable children, patients requiring long recovery periods or overnight stays. Women’s Services: OB Triage: Two support person is allowed with the patient in the OB Triage room. Antepartum Patients: Two support person is allowed with the patient at all times. Labor and Delivery and Postpartum: (Delivering patients and post-delivery patients): Two support persons will be allowed to stay with the mother 24/7 from admission until delivery. They both will be allowed to attend delivery, unless otherwise directed by the OB physician. In the event of an emergency C-section or epidural/spinal anesthesia administration, visitors shall be required to leave during the procedure. Once the patient has delivered, the second person will be required to leave. NICU: Mother and Father are allowed to visit 24/7. However, after 6:00 p.m. it is discouraged unless needed for feedings or change in condition. Times in which visitors may be asked to leave will be during shift change, MD rounds, NICU admits or emergencies. GYN Patients: Two visitor will be allowed with the patient from admission until discharged home following outpatient procedures. Should the patient require admission, they will follow the same procedure for general inpatient admissions in regards to visiting policy. Patients 17 and under will be allowed to have both parents or two visitors at parent’s approval at all times. Pediatrics (<17) – Both parents/legal guardians can visit 24/7 from admission to discharge. For overnight stays, the parent/legal guardian must be present by 6:00 p.m. and remain for the duration of the night. Maternal Fetal Medicine- Two support person will be allowed with the patient.

Two visitors may be with the patient in OPP at all times. However, the Out Patient Pavilion reserves the right to limit visitation based on operational and situational concerns. Medical Outpatient Testing (Radiology, Lab etc. )- One person will be allowed with the patient during their out-patient testing visit.

2 visitors per visitation time ~ Monday through Friday 4:00pm-6:00pm, Saturday 12:00pm-6:00pm, and Sunday 9:00am -6:00pm Health and Rehabilitation Center – One visitor is allowed on Rehab and SNF at this time from 9:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m.

– One visitor is allowed on Rehab and SNF at this time from 9:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m. Oncology/Infusion Center– One person will be allowed with the patient during their infusion appointment but must remain at with the patient at all times.

