Terrebonne General Wound and Hyperbaric Clinic Receives Restorix Patient Satisfaction Award

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to announce the Terrebonne General Wound and Hyperbaric Clinic is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s Patient Satisfaction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national patient satisfaction benchmarks over a set period of time. RestorixHealth launched its Center Recognition Award for Patient Satisfaction program to recognize those centers that have met or achieved a patient satisfaction score of 96% or higher.

“This achievement reaffirms our commitment to the quality of care our Wound Clinic provides our patients every day,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO. “It is an even greater accomplishment for our staff because this recognition is based on patients’ feedback about their positive experiences.”

The Terrebonne General Wound and Hyperbaric Clinic is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in those patients with non-healing wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies and techniques that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates.

The Center is staffed with a multidisciplinary team of physicians and nurses, and technicians with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Integrating a team of wound care professionals optimizes patient care while offering the most advanced healing options.