Terrebonne General Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic Receives Dual Recognition with Clinical Distinction and Excellence in Patient Satisfaction Awards

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to announce that Terrebonne General Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic is a dual recipient of RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction and Excellence in Patient Satisfaction Awards. Recipients of these awards meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time.

“The Terrebonne General Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic is proud to be recognized for its dedication to healing and patient satisfaction,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “We are proud to be a recipient of an award that recognizes our staff’s hard work and dedication.”

RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction Award recognizes wound centers that have demonstrated exceptional success by meeting or exceeding clinical benchmarks, while the Excellence in Patient Satisfaction Award recognizes wound centers that have demonstrated superior performance in overall patient satisfaction.

The Terrebonne General Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in patients with non-healing wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies and techniques that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates.

The center is staffed with clinicians who have advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine training. Integrating a team of wound care professionals optimizes patient care while offering the most advanced healing options for hard-to-heal wounds.

The Terrebonne General Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic is located at 8120 Main Street, Suite 102, Houma, LA 70360, and is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, please call 985-873-4176.