Terrebonne General Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic Receives Patient Satisfaction Award

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to announce that Terrebonne General Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s Patient Satisfaction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national patient satisfaction benchmarks over a set period.

“This achievement reaffirms our commitment to the patient experience,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “We are proud to be recognized for the quality of care the Terrebonne General Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic provides its patients daily.”

RestorixHealth launched its Patient Satisfaction recognition award program to recognize those centers that have met or achieved a patient satisfaction score of 96% or higher.

The Terrebonne General Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in those patients with non-healing wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies and techniques that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates.

The center is staffed with a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, and technicians with advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine training. Integrating a team of wound care professionals optimizes patient care while offering the most advanced healing options.

The Terrebonne General Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic is located at 8120 Main Street, Suite 102, and is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, please call 985-873-4176.