Terrebonne General Wound & Hyperbaric Clinic Names Sharon Terrebonne, RN, Program Director

Terrebonne General Health System Wound and Hyperbaric Clinic is pleased to announce that Sharon Terrebonne, RN, will now be the Clinic Program Director. Terrebonne is a native of the area and comes to us with over 19 years of nursing and administrative experience.

Our comprehensive wound healing clinic treats all wounds, especially non-healing wounds. As director of the clinic, Terrebonne will work with physicians and clinicians, utilizing the latest techniques and procedures, in assuring our patients are provided the best chance for healing.

“Sharon’s proven experience in patient-focused care and her extensive knowledge will complement our organization and team in the Wound and Hyperbaric Clinic. We are excited to welcome her to our team,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO.