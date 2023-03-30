Terrebonne General’s Athletic Trainers recognized by Louisiana Athletic Training Association for Excellence in Health and Safety

Terrebonne General Health System’s Athletic Trainers were recognized on Tuesday by the Louisiana Athletic Training Association (LATA) with the President’s Award for Excellence in Health and Safety. The award was presented by Scott Arceneaux, LATA President, and is given out at the discretion of the President of the Association. He acknowledged the athletic training services that the Terrebonne General Athletic Trainers provide to their community, especially after Hurricane Ida.

The award comes during National Athletic Training Month, celebrated in March each year. The Athletic Trainers at Terrebonne General’s Community Sports Institute reach over 23,000 student-athletes and cover over 1,400 sports events throughout Terrebonne Parish annually, ensuring athletes are safe and well cared for during games and practices. Terrebonne General has provided athletic trainers at all Terrebonne Parish schools free of charge since 2014, promoting healthcare education, disease prevention, and athletic injury prevention. The program provides intensive hands-on training that includes: CPR and AD Certification, basic first aid, concussion awareness, concussion baseline testing, and the Heimlich maneuver.

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce has also recognized the Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute for volunteer contributions and services to the Terrebonne Parish community.

“I am so thrilled and proud of our Athletic Trainers for being recognized on the state level for excellence, especially for their services after Hurricane Ida. That was a challenging time for everyone in our community, especially for our schools and displaced athletes,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “We have a very dedicated group of athletic trainers who rise to the occasion to go above and beyond every day, working long hours to ensure the athletes of our parish are safe and well. For them, it’s a passion, not just a job.”