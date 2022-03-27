Terrebonne General’s Drive-Thru Center reduces hours

Terrebonne General Health System announced starting Monday, March 28, the Drive-Thru Center will be giving COVID-19 vaccines on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointments are desired but walk-ins will be taken on those three days only. The Drive-Thru Center is located at 8200 Main Street, at the corner of Main St. and Liberty St. To schedule your appointment go to MyChart or call 985-873-4686.

The Drive-Thru Center opened in June of 2021 as a convenient way to get Covid-19 vaccines from the comfort of your own car.