Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will hold an online auction of surplus adjudicated property beginning January 9, 2023, and ending January 11, 2023. The viewing period is now live.

The viewing period began on November 23, 2022, and the properties are posted on the Surplus/Auction Items page of the TPCG website. It is also on the Central Auction House website. To participate in the online bidding, you must register with Central Auction House and there is no cost to register. Click here to register for free. It would be best if you were logged onto the site to view the attached documents.

Current and future online auction dates and a list of properties being auctioned will be available at tpcg.org/surplus.

For additional information, to receive e-mail alerts of future online auctions or for questions, please contact (985)873-6765 or email aporche@tpcg.org.