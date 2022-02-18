Terrebonne High Associate Director of Bands Received State Award

Dustin Jones, the Associate Director of Bands at Terrebonne High School, received the 2021-2022 LMEA Outstanding Young Music Educator Award yesterday at the Louisiana Music Educators Association 2021-2022 Professional Development Conference in Baton Rouge.

Dustin R. Jones serves as the Associate Director of Bands at Terrebonne High School in Houma, Louisiana. He received his Bachelors of Music Education from Louisiana Tech University and Masters in Instrumental Conducting from the University of Arkansas where he studied with Chris Knighten, W. Dale Warren, Ben Lorenzo, Jim Robken, and Lawrence Gibbs. He completed his teaching internship at West Monroe High School with Robert Freeman and Michael Spears.

At Terrebonne, Mr. Jones directs the 2nd and 3rd concert ensembles, teaches 25 private lessons a week, oversees the staff and their private lesson studios, and assists with the 170 Member Crimson Pride Marching Band. He participates in multiple conducting and rehearsing workshops around the country every year and is currently pursuing National Board Certification. He also serves as the President of the Terrebonne Parish Band Directors Association and is active in music advocacy.

Mr. Jones’ professional affiliations include the College Band Directors National Association, Louisiana Music Educators Association, National Association for Music Education, Terrebonne Parish Band Directors Association, Kappa Kappa Psi National Band Fraternity (Honorary), and Tau Beta Sigma National Band Sorority (Honorary), and Pi Kappa Lambda Music Honors Society.