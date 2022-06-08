Terrebonne High School opens registration for basketball camp

Summer is quickly approaching and if you haven’t made plans for your little athlete, Terrebonne High School has you covered! Terrebonne Boys Basketball 2nd Annual Youth Camp is accepting registration for this summer.

The youth basketball camp will begin Wednesday, July 6, through Friday, July 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Terrebonne High School. Hosted by Terrebonne High Basketball Coach Dee Williams, the camp is open to boys ages 5-15, teaching participants the fundamentals of basketball, and the skills and techniques needed to compete in the sport.

Registration for the youth camp is $80 per child and $70 for two or more children. The deadline to register is Sunday, July 3. Parent’s can register their child by contacting Coach D. Williams at 318-421-0153.