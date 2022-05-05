Terrebonne Hurricane Ida Waterworks Emergency Declaration Released

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has issued a Hurricane Ida Waterworks Emergency Declaration which was released today.

The declaration explains the importance of water infrastructure in Terrebonne Parish which has taken a hit from Hurricane Ida. Water for the citizens and businesses of the parish is provided by Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 of Terrebonne Parish. The document stated that it is necessary for the rapid restoration, repairs, recovery, and rehabilitation of the water system to provide current and future emergency disaster preparedness along with prevention. Federal and/or state funds will be forthcoming in response to the significant damages to repair, rehabilitate and recover the water system.

In addition to Hurricane Ida Relief funds expected from FEMA and insurance claims, Waterworks has also been selected as a recipient of Water Sector Program (“WSP”) funds to be disbursed by the Office of Community Development.

Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1 General Manager Michael A. Sorbet sent a letter on behalf of the Board of Commissioners asking to extend two Board members’ positions to help with the decisions surrounding funding and going forward with infrastructure rehabilitation. The letter stated “Hurricane Ida caused severe damage to private and public property throughout the Parish, and Waterworks was not spared. From water towers to buildings to machinery to water lines and their appurtenances, Waterworks’ damages were significant. FEMA funds are being sought and insurance claims have been made which should bring the financial means to repair and replace what has been lost or damaged.”

In addition to Hurricane Ida, Sorbet said in the letter that the multi-year COVID pandemic has caused setbacks to the economy which have resulted in stimulus and infrastructure federal aid being allocated to Waterworks, chief among them the grant through WSP. Sorbet pointed out that both state law and the Parish Code state that it is the parish governing authority’s role to appoint all Waterworks’ board members, and that one member is to be appointed from each of the nine councilmanic districts. “No person shall be appointed to serve more than three four-year terms,” the law states. Sorbet pointed out that two current board members, President Chester Voisin and Secretary Clifton J. Stoufflet are serving their third consecutive term, set to expire on June 20, 2022, but their expertise is needed to help the Board decide how to allocate and administer the significant funds set to be received. He believes their absence would be detrimental to the decisions being made and requested their positions to be extended for one additional year or to hold off on appointing their successors, until June 30, 2023.

Parish President Gordon Dove granted the request for the two Board members’ positions to be extended until June 30, 2023.