Terrebonne issues mandatory evacuation for entire parish

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that due to the updated weather forecast for Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish will be under a Mandatory Parish Wide Evacuation effective at 6:00 am Saturday, August 28th.

There will be an evacuation site of H.L Bourgeois High School that will be open at 6:00am on August 28th to provide transportation to individuals in need. From H.L. Bourgeois, evacuees will be transport to another location out of harms way.