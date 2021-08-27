Terrebonne issues mandatory evacuation for entire parish

August 27, 2021
August 27, 2021

The parish-wide evacuation starts at 6 a.m. on Saturday August 28th.



 

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that due to the updated weather forecast for Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish will be under a Mandatory Parish Wide Evacuation effective at 6:00 am Saturday, August 28th.

 

There will be an evacuation site of H.L Bourgeois High School that will be open at 6:00am on August 28th to provide transportation to individuals in need. From H.L. Bourgeois, evacuees will be transport to another location out of harms way.



Mary Ditch

