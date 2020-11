In Terrebonne Parish, three wards elected Justices of the Peace.

In Ward 4, “Sharon” Luke defeated Sherrie Voisin Sevin.

In Ward 7, Toby Henry defeated Johnny Eschete.

In Ward 10, Junior Theriot defeated Kim Champagne.

In Terrebonne Parish, two wards elected constables.

In Ward 4, Craig “Gizzard” Luke defeated John Christen.

In Ward 7, Daniel Trahan defeated Jude Landry.