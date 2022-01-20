Terrebonne, Lafourche Parish Schools not anticipated to close on Friday

In social media posts and emails to parents, schools in our parish announced they are NOT anticipated to close due to wintery conditions at this time.

From Terrebonne Parish School Board:

Officials in Terrebonne Parish have informed us that frozen roads are not anticipated for our parish. Schools are scheduled to be open tomorrow, Friday, January 21. Should the forecast or local conditions change, an announcement will be made.

From Lafourche Parish School Board:

We will continue to monitor the anticipated strong winter weather approaching this evening and early Friday morning. Unless conditions deteriorate drastically, we do not anticipate any school closures. In the event that we experience road closures, we will close school parish-wide. We will stay in close contact with parish officials and will be prepared to close if roads are unsafe for travel. Please continue to monitor our website and social media outlets for updates.

From the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux:

….At this time diocesan officials are announcing the all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be OPEN tomorrow. Please continue to monitor diocesan and Catholic school social media sites, emails, and your respective school communications systems for additional information and updates should they be necessary.