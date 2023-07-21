Terrebonne, Lafourche to receive over in $18 million in FEMA grants for disaster aid

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $326,700,415 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.
“Hurricanes Ida and Laura battered our state, and Louisianians are still recovering. I am thankful for this $327 million, which will help folks in Lake Charles as well as in Jefferson, Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes,” said Kennedy.
“Our state is still healing from the effect of both these hurricanes,” shared Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. “As our communities continue to rebuild, they remain resilient. This funding will make a brighter future possible.”
The FEMA aid will fund the following:
- $75,620,610 to the Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- $74,226,139 to Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative Inc. for permanent restoration of damaged 69kV transmission lines as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $73,532,320 to Jefferson Parish Public School System for mold remediation as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- $31,984,343 to Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District for permanent work as a direct result of Hurricane Laura.
- $18,398,568 to Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District for permanent work as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $18,215,643 to Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District for permanent work as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $13,647,374 to Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District for facility replacement required as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $12,348,363 to Louisiana Terrebonne Parish School Board for a building replacement as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- $3,126,080 to the Terrebonne Parish for management costs as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- $2,766,806 to the city of Lake Charles for repairs to the McNeese Street Water Treatment Plant as a result of Hurricane Laura.
- $1,794,659 in federal funding to the Greater Lafourche Port Commission for damages as a result of Hurricane Ida.
- $1,039,510 to the Lafourche Parish Fire Protection District #3 for damages to Belle Amie Station 6 as a result of Hurricane Ida.