Terrebonne, Lafourche to receive over in $18 million in FEMA grants for disaster aid

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $326,700,415 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Hurricanes Ida and Laura battered our state, and Louisianians are still recovering. I am thankful for this $327 million, which will help folks in Lake Charles as well as in Jefferson, Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes,” said Kennedy.

“Our state is still healing from the effect of both these hurricanes,” shared Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. “As our communities continue to rebuild, they remain resilient. This funding will make a brighter future possible.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following: