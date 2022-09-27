Terrebonne, Lafourche under Red Flag warning, Fire Weather Watch

Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 as it moves across Cuba
September 27, 2022

In coordination with state fire weather officials, along with the combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds between 15 and 20 mph with higher gusts will produce a high fire danger across portions of Mississippi and Louisiana today and tomorrow.

 

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 9am to 7pm Tuesday for critical fire weather for southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi.

 

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for critical fire weather for southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.



 

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

 

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

September 27, 2022

Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 as it moves across Cuba

Read more