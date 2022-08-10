Terrebonne Ministerial Alliances delivered 1,800 school supply bags

Non-profit organization Terrebonne Ministerial Alliances is helping children in Terrebonne Parish head back to school with the supplies needed to have a successful school year. Last week, TMA loaded up vehicles to deliver school supplies to 11 local schools and delivered 1,800 packed and ready to go school supply bags.

The members of TMA delivered supplies to Southdown Elementary, Legion Park Elementary, Ellender Memorial High School, Oaklawn Middle School, Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School, Grand Caillou Middle, Lisa Park Elementary, Gibson Elementary, and more.

Terrebonne Ministerial Alliance is committed to serving the community and building a better parish. The organization is a pillar in the community providing opportunities and resources, and most recently partnered with United Way to Pack the Bus.